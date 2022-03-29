Worthing pensioner dies after West Sussex collision

A 30-year-old woman from Aylesford, Kent, also lost her life in the incident at Cowfold.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following the fatal collision, involving three vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the incident around 11.30am.

Emergency crews and air ambulance at the Cowfold crash scene.

"The collision involved a silver Ford Fiesta, a white Ford Fiesta, and a Skania tipper truck," a police spokesperson said.

"Sadly, two people were pronounced dead at the scene — an 83-year-old man from Worthing, and a 30-year-old woman from Aylesford, Kent.

"Two other women, both aged 23 and from Kent, were taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Road closures remained in place for the rest of the day while police, the fire service, ambulance service and air ambulance service responded to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Rob Baldwin, of the Surrey & Sussex Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would particularly like to speak with anyone travelling on the A272 between Cowfold village and Littleworth Lane to the west, on Monday morning between 11.15am and 11.30am, who has dash camera footage.

"We'd also like to speak with any resident or business who has CCTV footage showing the road between those locations.”