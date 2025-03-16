Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra offers afternoon of Symphonic Dances

Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra will be offering Symphonic Dances (Rachmaninov, Strauss and Fitkin) when they take to the stage at Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Sunday, March 23 at 3pm.

They are promising a sparkling programme including their first performance in more than 20 years of Rachmaninov's virtuoso orchestral masterpiece, the Symphonic Dances. Richard Strauss's suite from perhaps his most famous opera, Der Rosenkavalier, opens the programme, with swirling Viennese waltzes at its heart. Completing the programme is Graham Fitkin's recorder Concerto for Recorder and Orchestra, written in 2017, showcasing multiple types of recorder in a fascinating sonic journey that will transport you to a world of exotic sounds and colourful rhythms and textures, says conductor Dominic Grier.

“The Strauss and the Rachmaninov offer two huge orchestral showpieces which require big forces. The Strauss is only about 20 minutes long but the two are rarely performed together because of the size and because of the challenges that they present in playing them which are quite difficult to surmount. We're doing them because we're crazy! But actually our chairman has a soft spot for the Strauss and had been cajoling me to include it in our programme, and it works nicely because we had lots of the relevant players together for the Rachmaninov.

“And we've also got this recorder concerto in the middle which was written in 2017 for six different recorders. It has a lot of repetitive figures and is almost minimalistic in terms of composition. There are also lots of effects in there including airy breathiness! But it's driven by a rhythmic quality that really does give you a feel of dance and I think it will really work well with the other two. So this is really a programme with a spring in its step.”

Tickets from Worthing Theatres.