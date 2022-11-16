Worthing playgroup's busiest session yet with Hallowe'en fun

Little Sunshines Playgroup held their first speical Hallowe’en special party/play session on October 26.

Worthing's Little Sunshines playgroup had the spookiest time

Families came from all over Sussex to attend this spooky event.

The day at the Worthing nursery was filled with loads of fun activities such as potion making in the garden, as well as bikes, scooters, chalk drawing, and super messy play.

Indoors, there was a dance floor with balloons and disco lights, plus other fun activities including sensory rice play in a caldron, fruit and beg paint printing pumpkin faces, monster making play-dough and biscuit decorating

.Fancy dress costumes were provided and there was also a dedicated area for babies.

At the end of the Hallowe’en special play session, everyone came together to sing their favourite Hallowe’en themed nursery rhymes, and the session ended with a pumpkin pinyata.