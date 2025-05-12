Worthing playwright offers her Potted Pride and Prejudice

Potted Pride and Prejudice comes to the Chichester Fringe this year for a date at Chichester City Arts Centre on Wednesday, June 4 from 19:45-20:30, promising all the fun and charm of Austen.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea is “all the funny bits in Austen's best loved romantic comedy and all the beloved characters played by four super-talented actors” in a show which enjoyed success with Worthing Theatre Trail audiences in 2024.

Nadya Henwood is both the playwright and the director, inspired by her own full-length stage adaptation of Pride and Prejudice which was performed by the Rustington Players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wrote a full adaptation of the book into a play a couple of years ago now,” Nadya explains. “I knew that I was putting that on but I wanted also to challenge myself to have a go at potting it, with just four actors playing all the roles, just to see if I could. I normally do Worthing Theatre Trail and because I'd been working on the main one I didn't have time to do anything for the Theatre Trail so I just thought what if I could do this just to see if I could.

“For me it was about trying to see if it was possible with just four actors so I literally went through each scene to see whether I needed it and whether I needed all the characters. I cut two scenes out completely and then I was just thinking about who was in the others and whether I could give the words from one character to another character and whether I could make one character come in at a different time.”

Nadya thinks that Austen would approve of the result: “She would be pleased that I have kept a lot of her words. As far as possible it's her words that I've used and I've tried to keep in as much of the humour as possible. I don't know what she would think about there being just four actors but I do think that she would quite enjoy it!”

It's about keeping the spirit of the original: “I wanted the irony and the humour to be in there. They are both a big part of Austen and also you have got the plot, about Mrs Bennet wanting to marry off her daughters and also the romances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm directing the play. I like to direct my own plays as much as possible and the cast are being great. I like to see it how I want it to be the first time and then after that I would be happy for other people to do what they want with it.

“This was on the Worthing Theatre Trail last year, and it went brilliantly. It had full houses. We did four shows and every single one was full and we had to turn people away. They loved it and there was lots of laughter. I think in Worthing people don't necessarily know Austen. The audiences would have heard of Pride and Prejudice but I'm not sure that they would necessarily have read it. So this was aimed both at the people who weren't familiar with it but also at the people who were familiar and would probably have appreciated the nuances a bit more.

“Everybody now wants me to do Sense and Sensibility, and that seems to be the popular one. I'm tempted. I listened to it again on Audible. In fact, have I listened to all of them since I've done this and I think Sense and Sensibility is the one that lends itself best to trying to pot, but I'm not sure about just four actors. In this one you've got two males and two females but in Sense and Sensibility you have to have the two sisters and then there are other women as well. It would be difficult to have the two sisters playing other roles. In this one Lizzie is the only person who is playing the same role throughout. Everyone else is playing four or five other roles. But I will think about it!”