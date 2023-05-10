​​Workmen had to return to dig up a Worthing road hours after it had been resurfaced when a water leak was reported.

West Sussex County Council organised the resurfacing of Woodside Road, home of Worthing Football Club, on Thursday and Friday.

The southern half of the road was closed and the entire section, into Pavilion Road, was resurfaced over two days.

However, after the workmen had left on Friday, running water was heard by passers-by and a water leak was reported.

The hole in Woodside Road, Worthing, filled with water on Wednesday, May 10

Water was gathering in a large puddle, which was being enjoyed by a herring gull, and more water was running off down the drain.

Workmen had to dig up a patch of road to investigate and the hole remains this morning, filled with water.Southern Water is responsible for the repair, according to One Network. Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of tomorrow, May 11.

Responding to the initial report, West Sussex County Council said: "West Sussex Highways is currently experiencing extraordinary levels of demand due to reduced staffing and the significant impact recent weather has had on our highway network."

West Sussex County Council and Southern Water have been contacted for an update.

An herring gull enjoying the new 'lake' in Woodside Road, Worthing