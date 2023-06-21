Pupils from Durrington High School are receiving employability skills and advice sessions from Worthing accountancy and finance firm Carpenter Box, through the Dare to Dream programme.

Dare to Dream, created by the Love Local Jobs Foundation and delivered in Worthing in partnership with Adur and Worthing Councils, aims to prepare pupils in the local community for the world of work by giving them the confidence they need to fulfil their potential.

Over a series of workshops and inspirational assemblies for more than 300 year 10 pupils, staff from Carpenter Box are providing mentoring on skills such as self-awareness, mindset, gratitude, resilience, teamwork and employability.

Carpenter Box has been offering a wide range of accounting and finance services to local businesses and individuals for the last 100 years.

Dare to dream. Photo: Carpenter Box

To mark the anniversary the team aims to give back to the community that it has served in for the last century through a variety of charitable initiatives, including the Dare to Dream programme.Inspirational speaker Jack Hayes, the well-known presenter from Heart FM and More Radio, will also be on-hand, sharing his own experiences to drive and motivate the pupils.

Robin Evans, partner at Carpenter Box, said: “We’re passionate about helping our local community in any way that we can. Leaving education to step into the working world can be daunting. Our team of nearly 200 comes from all walks of life. So, if there’s a chance that we can have a positive impact by sharing some of our learnings along the way, we’re more than happy to help.”

Dare to dream. Photo: Carpenter Box