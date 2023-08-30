Worthing school to save World War Two stories as part of national project

Lancing Prep, Worthing, is running an open event to the public as part of a national project run by Oxford University to digitally preserve stories and objects related to the Second World War.

On Saturday 16 September Lancing Prep, Worthing will be hosting a celebration of remembrance as part of the University of Oxford’s 'Their Finest Hour' project.

'Their Finest Hour' aims to collect and digitally archive the everyday stories and objects of the Second World War that have been passed down from generation to generation and may, without this project, become lost to history.

Lancing are looking to feature as many stories and objects from the Worthing community as possible and are asking for any Second World War-related stories and objects you may have. Whether they are from your parents, grandparents, or other family members, all are welcome.

They are asking for people to bring diaries, letters, photos, objects, stories, and memories about their family’s wartime experience to the Digital Collection Day on 16 September. They will then be recorded and archived by the 'Their Finest Hour' team and added to the national online archive, accessible to all.

The day will also feature a range of additional entertainment, including more Second World War experiences from across the community, a local Historian who will be shedding light on some lesser-known historical facts and local stories, some light refreshments, and a steel band to add a soundtrack to the occasion.

The school looks forward to seeing as many of you as possible and learning all about your families’ stories.

