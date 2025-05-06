Worthing singer-songwriter Brooke Dawn offers debut release

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worthing singer-songwriter Brooke Dawn is excited to be releasing her debut single Brighter Than The Sun.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is offering it as part of a night of folk, pop and R&B with something for everyone on Saturday, May 10 at WaterBear Venue, 169 Kings Road Arches #170 Brighton, BN1 1NB. From 5-5.20pm you can catch Mia Reed; from 5.30-5.50pm Elvie; and then from 6-6.45pm Brooke takes the stage. Tickets via https://www.eventbrite.com/

The gig comes just as Brooke is about to finish at Brighton’s BN1 Arts before she heads off for a three-year degree this September in song-writing and artist development at ICMP London Music College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I auditioned and I sent in my personal statement. I ran through my life and I went for an in-person audition. I played some songs and they asked some questions and said I was in! I'll be starting around September. I think I'm ready but it's a bit scary to leave home! But I am really looking forward to it.”

In the meantime though there is the debut single: “It has taken my whole life! I've always taken music seriously and always wanted to do it but I suppose really I was 12 when I really really started taking it seriously, when I really figured out what it was that I wanted to do, that I wanted to write songs and I wanted to do gigs. It has been a pretty long process but it also feels quite a privilege. A lot of my friends still don't have much of an idea of what it is that they want to do. But this has always been my passion. I've never thought about doing anything else. I've never really had any other hobbies. My life has always been music.”

As for the single, Brighter Than The Sun, Brooke admits she is starting with a song that is not really typical of her: “It took a while to decide what it was that I wanted to release but this one always seems to be quite a crowd pleaser when I play it and everyone was saying that I should release it. It's a really sweet song. It’s a really innocent love song but the story behind it is not so sweet. Everyone says to me that my songs are always quite depressing and I needed to write a happy song so I did this just to shut them up! I decided to really do something different to my usual sad stuff. My goal always when I perform this to make everybody in the room cry. But I think really it's just because I love that dramatic side to things and I just really want to make people feel something.

“I'm really happy to be releasing it but it does feel a bit stressful at the same time. People are always asking have I got any releases yet and so it is going to be great to actually have a release that I can promote myself with. It's going to make everything else so much easier. The single will make me feel like a legitimate artist and once you've got a release, then promoting yourself is so much more straightforward.”

Other dates include: Elderflower Fields, May 24, Uckfield; Brighton Fringe, May 28 with Mic Records at Lewes Road Inn; and Worthing Festival, June 21-22.