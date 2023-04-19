Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?
19 minutes ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
1 hour ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
3 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
3 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition

Worthing store supports café charity

Volunteers from Andy’s Angels, a local Grief Play Café charity were outside South Street, Tarring Coop store recently spreading the word about the amazing work they do.

By Kayla ShepherdContributor
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST

Kayla and Millie Shepherd, co-founders of Andy’s Angels, were joined by volunteers and Bob Smytherman, Worthing’s Finest Town Crier, to talk to customers visiting the Coop store about their Grief Play Café and how Coop members can support the charity by choosing them as their local Coop cause on their App. Every time members shop, a donation of money will go to Andy’s Angels. Members have raised an amazing amount of money so far, with the money raised the charity be able to run their Grief Play café to support more children and their families navigating this grief journey

Alex, the manager of the Coop store Tarring, was very supportive allowing the charity to set up a charity stand outside the store and even popped out to talk to customers about one of their three local Coop causes and has invited the charity back again on July 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andy’s Angels run their Grief Play Café on the last Sunday of the month 10-12.30 at Hope Hive, Pilgrim House, St Dunstan’s Road, WorthingAndy's Angels (andysangels.org.uk)[email protected]

Coop store manager Alex with Bob Smytherman and Andy’s Angels Co-founders Kayla and Millie ShepherdCoop store manager Alex with Bob Smytherman and Andy’s Angels Co-founders Kayla and Millie Shepherd
Coop store manager Alex with Bob Smytherman and Andy’s Angels Co-founders Kayla and Millie Shepherd