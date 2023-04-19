Worthing store supports café charity

Kayla and Millie Shepherd, co-founders of Andy’s Angels, were joined by volunteers and Bob Smytherman, Worthing’s Finest Town Crier, to talk to customers visiting the Coop store about their Grief Play Café and how Coop members can support the charity by choosing them as their local Coop cause on their App. Every time members shop, a donation of money will go to Andy’s Angels. Members have raised an amazing amount of money so far, with the money raised the charity be able to run their Grief Play café to support more children and their families navigating this grief journey