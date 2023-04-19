Worthing store supports café charity

Kayla and Millie Shepherd, co-founders of Andy’s Angels, were joined by volunteers and Bob Smytherman, Worthing’s Finest Town Crier, to talk to customers visiting the Coop store about their Grief Play Café and how Coop members can support the charity by choosing them as their local Coop cause on their App. Every time members shop, a donation of money will go to Andy’s Angels. Members have raised an amazing amount of money so far, with the money raised the charity be able to run their Grief Play café to support more children and their families navigating this grief journey
Alex, the manager of the Coop store Tarring, was very supportive allowing the charity to set up a charity stand outside the store and even popped out to talk to customers about one of their three local Coop causes and has invited the charity back again on July 22.
Andy’s Angels run their Grief Play Café on the last Sunday of the month 10-12.30 at Hope Hive, Pilgrim House, St Dunstan’s Road, WorthingAndy's Angels (andysangels.org.uk)[email protected]