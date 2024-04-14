Worthing table tennis aces claim Presidents Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Throughout the season, starting in September, Worthing E have been battling through the rounds of the Worthing Table Tennis League Handicap Cup.

The event means teams of all abilities and across all divisions can challenge themselves as players are aided by their handicap points score to level the playing field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team, captained by Richard Sinclair, kicked off against the defending champions from Woodlands TTC, based in Rustington.

Winning team Worthing E

James Fryer led them with a solid 4-0 win against John Kealey. James, who has achieved 97% in the averages during the league season in Division 4, has finished top of the pile and will surely look to rise up the ladder for next season.

Next up was Kenson Chan against Woodlands captain Sue West and this brought a 3-1 win.

Richard came up against Paul Hopkins and the match could have gone either way – a 3-1 loss but with the handicap applied a narrow two-point win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At half-time the score stood at 219 for Woodlands K and 251 for Worthing E – the lead was starting to take shape.

Worthing continued as they had begun and before long the title was settled.

Before the last game begun the crowd knew where the trophy was going but Kenson saw out his tough match with John, winning the last set to ensure the points were equally shared.

Worthing E should be very proud of their strong performance and look forward to next season

If you are interested in trying table tennis or looking to get back into it visit