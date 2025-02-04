After a busy January, Worthing’s Colonnade House is offering a wide range of new exhibitions and events for February.

Spokeswoman Paula Tollett said: “Kicking off February we have the Mark You Make group turning the gallery into their own artists’ studio for two weeks. Steve Gallagher is back with his beautiful monochrome still life and seascape photographs. Next up we have Shona McDonald bringing a selection of prints, sculpture and books to the gallery. Drawing the month to a close, we have the Socially Engaged Art Salon for their two-week exhibition on Queer Portraiture.”

Coming up:

Making a Mark, February 4-15: “The Mark You Make artists group will be turning the gallery into their own pop-up artists’ studio. Over the two weeks, they will be working in the gallery, developing their individual projects and learning and sharing skills with one another, answering the burning question ‘What do artists do all day?’”

Monochrome: A Study in Light & Shadow, February 4-8: “Photographer Steve Gallagher will be presenting a collection of his monochrome photographs that explore the interplay between light, shadow and form.”

Shona Macdonald: Nigredo, February 11-15: “Shona Macdonald will be showing a selection of prints, sculptures and artist’s books for her upcoming exhibition illustrating glimpses of the journey taken navigating the dark night of the soul.”

In Your Face – Queer Portraiture Now, February 18-March 1: “Showcasing the work of 35 local and international photographers, In Your Face – Queer Portraiture Now explores identity, visibility and resilience through the medium of photography.”