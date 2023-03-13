Worthing''s Durrington High School students' trip of a lifetime to New York City

During half term the art department at Durrington High School went on an exciting trip to the big apple, New York City.

Durrington High art students experiencing the culture of New York city

The students had a packed itinerary of sightseeing and activities that included a walk on the high line to the Whitney museum and MOMA, where students worked hard sketching from pieces of artwork to support their studies back at school.

Students enjoyed going to the top of the Empire State building to see the amazing views of New York. As well as ice skating in central park and a trip on the Staten Island Ferry, to see the famous statue of liberty.

All the students were absolutely fantastic and had the best time, this was a superb experience for our students.

Charlotte in Year 10 said: “I really loved the New York trip. It was well organised and the time that we had was used well as we saw so much in a short amount of time. The activities were amazing, I especially liked the Empire State building and ice skating in Central Park. The art galleries were beautiful and I felt they have inspired me and contributed well to my GCSE work.