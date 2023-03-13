Worthing's Durrington High School welcomes Sir Peter Bottomley MP

Staff at Durrington High School were delighted to show Sir Peter Bottomley MP around last week, and for students to have the opportunity to ask him questions about his experience of being an MP.

Durrington students meet with Sir Peter Bottomley MP for a Q&A session

Sir Peter said: “Thank you to the entire community at Durrington High School for the warm welcome, the tour provided by the Head Students and the helpful discussion with the leadership team.

“It was encouraging to hear from so many polite, intelligent and curious young adults. The students asked a variety of challenging, engaging and inquisitive questions.

“The teaching and supporting staff work tremendously hard to foster a new generation of aspiring citizens and leaders. They do so with what they are afforded from national and local budgets.”

“I will continue to campaign for fair funding for West Sussex Schools and for targeted investment in the Special Educational Needs provisions across Worthing and Arun.”