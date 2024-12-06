Worthing’s Rowland Singers line up Christmas delights

Worthing’s Rowland Singers have confirmed their Christmas celebrations.

Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: “It’s time to shake off those winter blues and get into the festive spirit and The Rowland Singers are here to help you do just that! This year, they will be performing three fabulous concerts of festive music to suit all tastes. The choir will be singing A Ukrainian Alleluia, I Saw Three Ships, O Be Joyful, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and O Holy Night and many more Christmas Songs.”

The concert dates are:

Thursday December 12 at 7.30pm: with guest flautist Dominic Smith, who will be “dazzling the audience with his virtuosity.” The concert will be held at Emmanuel URC, St Michael’s Road, Worthing, BN11 4SD.

Sunday, December 15 at 2.30pm, with guest flautist Dominic Smith. The concert will be held at Emmanuel URC, St Michael’s Road, Worthing, BN11 4SD.

Wednesday, December 18 at 7.30pm with guest percussionist, Jim Bernadin’s Steel Vibes.

Worthing Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 1HQ.

Ticket prices: £10 adult, £5 child, obtainable online at www.rowlandsingers.co.uk or from any choir member.

“As usual, the concerts will include many well-known Christmas songs and carols as well as some lesser known works and will be performed to The Rowland Singers’ usual high standard, under the accomplished direction of Helen Emery and accompanied by the amazing Katheryn Kay on piano. It really does promise to be a great concert.”