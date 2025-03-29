Worthing's Rowland Singers offer their spring concerts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rowland Singers offer their spring concert 2025 at Emanuel URC on Thursday, April 3 at 19:30 and April 5 at 16:00, featuring Poulenc – Gloria and John Rutter – The Sprig of Thyme plus other Easter music.

A spokesman said: “Gloria was written by the French composer Francis Poulenc (1899-1963). He wrote the piece shortly before the end of his life and it was premiered to acclaim in 1961 at Boston, Massachusetts.Written in six movements, Gloria is regarded as one of Poulenc’s most celebrated works.The Rowland Singers have worked hard on this and are looking forward to performing it for your enjoyment.

“The other major work in the spring concert is The Sprig of Thyme by John Rutter. Comprising eleven English folk songs and published in 1994, this work includes long-standing favourites such Willow Song and The Miller of Dee. John Rutter is one of the great composers of our time, and The Rowland Singers are eagerly looking forward to performing this work for your delight and enjoyment.

“The concert will be performed under the direction of Helen Emery; the accompanist will be David Moore and the soloist, Beth Emery.

Tickets for the concert are available from www.rowlandsingers.co.uk priced at £12 for adults and £5 for children.