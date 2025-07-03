Worthing’s Rowland Singers promising “musical greats old and new"

Worthing’s Rowland Singers are promising “a wonderful show of musical greats old and new.”

Spokeswoman Elaine Sola said: “Of course, the songs of the maestro Stephen Sondheim feature in our show – classics such as Not while I’m Around, Losing my Mind and Send in the Clowns. There are also some choral pops such as The Bare Necessities, The Impossible Dream, Both Sides Now and A Tribute to Queen. Yes, and Mack the Knife is back in town along with Cole Porter and Irving Berlin.

“We also look forward to our local talented musician Molly Cartmell playing cello solos including The Swan by Saint-Saens.

“This year we are supporting the West Sussex South branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Society (MND) Charity and will be donating money from our raffles to this very worthy cause. Please check out their website for further information: www.mndawestsussexsouth.co.uk

“We very much hope you can come to one of our concerts this summer at Emmanuel United Reformed Church in St Michael’s Road, Worthing BN11 4SD, where the acoustics are fantastic and the seating is very comfortable. And we hope that once you’ve enjoyed our show, you might think about joining us and discovering the many benefits of singing with our wonderful choir. We are particularly on the hunt for tenors and basses! For further information about us explore www.rowlandsingers.co.uk.

The concerts take place at Emmanuel United Reformed Church in St Michael’s Road, Worthing BN11 4SD on: Thursday, July 17 at 19.30 and Saturday, July 19 at 16.00. Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children, available from www.rowlandsingers.co.uk or on the door.