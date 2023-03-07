Worthing's Ukrainian refugees raise funds to help children and animals in their homeland

The art exhibition of Ukrainian refugees’ art Ukrainian Renaissance. Unbowed held in Colonnade house gallery in Worthing closed on February 18 was quite a success in the sense of fundraising and promotion of their culture.

All needed information for donations

The exhibition also spent a week in Crawley in St John the Baptist's Church. The sold works, tickets for workshops as well as donations altogether made as many as £ 2,000.

The organising team of the Ukrainian friends’ network decided to prolong the raising of funds for the chosen Ukrainian foundations: charitable foundation Children - Victims of the War and the humanitarian movement UAnimal" to have the opportunity to help as much as it is possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charitable foundation Children - Victims of the War was founded with the aim of humanity to provide care for war-affected children in the East of Ukraine, displaced families under challenging conditions, large and crisis families, orphanages, and boarding schools.

The humanitarian movement Uanimals now raises funds to help Antares dogs rescue people from the rubble.You can look up their websites at childrenofthewar.org/eng and uanimals.org/en/zbir/zbir-na-dopomohu-sobakam-zahonu-antaries-iaki-riatuiut-liudey-z-pid-zavaliv/You can choose a charity or donate to both. Donations are welcome until March 12 inclusive.