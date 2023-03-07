Worthing's Ukrainian refugees raise funds to help children and animals in their homeland

The exhibition also spent a week in Crawley in St John the Baptist's Church. The sold works, tickets for workshops as well as donations altogether made as many as £ 2,000.
The organising team of the Ukrainian friends’ network decided to prolong the raising of funds for the chosen Ukrainian foundations: charitable foundation Children - Victims of the War and the humanitarian movement UAnimal" to have the opportunity to help as much as it is possible.
The charitable foundation Children - Victims of the War was founded with the aim of humanity to provide care for war-affected children in the East of Ukraine, displaced families under challenging conditions, large and crisis families, orphanages, and boarding schools.
The humanitarian movement Uanimals now raises funds to help Antares dogs rescue people from the rubble.You can look up their websites at childrenofthewar.org/eng and uanimals.org/en/zbir/zbir-na-dopomohu-sobakam-zahonu-antaries-iaki-riatuiut-liudey-z-pid-zavaliv/You can choose a charity or donate to both. Donations are welcome until March 12 inclusive.
You can send your donations via the Ukrainian friends' network account:Company Name:The Community Development NetworkSort Code:60-24-32Account Number:13128183IBAN Code (International Bank Account Number):GB80NWBK60243213128183BIC (Bank Identification Code):NWBKGB2LName of the bank:Natwest Bank PLC (UK Worthing)