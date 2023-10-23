Wrap Up Worthing - donate a coat to help vulnerable people this winter

Wrap Up Worthing returns this November and aims to harness the power of the community to collect more warm winter clothing to help vulnerable people.Collections will take place from 8 to 10.30a.m. on 14th, 15th and 16th November in the main concourse at Worthing Central Railway Station.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last year, volunteers from Wrap Up Worthing collected hundreds of winter coats and other items of warm clothing which were distributed to homeless and vulnerable people via their charity partner, Sussex Homeless Support.

This year they are asking schools, clubs, businesses and places of worship to help by hosting public collection points or organising collections within their own communities. "Many people contacted us last year who were unable to get to the station on the collection days" says organiser Andrew Lawrence, President of the Rotary Club of Tarring Park. "This year we hope to develop a network of community collections and collection points that will enable more people to donate throughout November."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We were overwhelmed by the support we received from local people in 2022," says Rotarian Susan Macmillan. "We're hoping businesses and community venues will get behind us so Wrap Up Worthing can help even more people in need this winter."

Wrap Up Worthing volunteers at Worthing station in 2022

To register a community collection, complete the form at https://bhgv.short.gy/WUW2023help

You can find more information about Wrap Up Worthing on social media at Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter) where their tag is @wrapupworthing.

Wrap Up Worthing is a joint initiative run by Rotary Clubs in Sussex. The Wrap Up campaign was started in 2011 by the charity Hands On London and now operates in cities right across the country.