Wrap Up Worthing - donate a coat to help vulnerable people this winter
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last year, volunteers from Wrap Up Worthing collected hundreds of winter coats and other items of warm clothing which were distributed to homeless and vulnerable people via their charity partner, Sussex Homeless Support.
This year they are asking schools, clubs, businesses and places of worship to help by hosting public collection points or organising collections within their own communities. "Many people contacted us last year who were unable to get to the station on the collection days" says organiser Andrew Lawrence, President of the Rotary Club of Tarring Park. "This year we hope to develop a network of community collections and collection points that will enable more people to donate throughout November."
"We were overwhelmed by the support we received from local people in 2022," says Rotarian Susan Macmillan. "We're hoping businesses and community venues will get behind us so Wrap Up Worthing can help even more people in need this winter."
To register a community collection, complete the form at https://bhgv.short.gy/WUW2023help
You can find more information about Wrap Up Worthing on social media at Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter) where their tag is @wrapupworthing.
Wrap Up Worthing is a joint initiative run by Rotary Clubs in Sussex. The Wrap Up campaign was started in 2011 by the charity Hands On London and now operates in cities right across the country.
The campaign has had the support of Southern Rail and Govia ThamesLink, enabling them to use the station concourse for collections and to promote the event.