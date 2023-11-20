Wren spotted in Hastings is one in 11million
The Centre holds records of a wide range of birds, animals and plants noted in Sussex. Many of the bird records have been provided by the Sussex Ornithological Society which itself holds over 7 million records of birds noted in the county over the past 60 years. This information is vital in monitoring the state of our birds and when the Society is challenging Plannng Applications for developments which are likely to damage birds' habitat.
The wren recorded at Hastings is one of over 20 million, making it the most numerous wild breeding bird in the UK.
Anyone with an interest in birds can join the Sussex Ornithological Society.