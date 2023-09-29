BREAKING
Wylands Farm Shop and Cafe holds World's Biggest Coffee Morning today for Macmillan Cancer Support

Wylands Farm Shop and Cafe in Powdermill Lane, Battle, has been staging a Coffee Morning today (Friday September 29) in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:05 BST
Wylands coffee morningWylands coffee morning
The charity stages its World's Biggest Coffee Morning on the last Friday of September each year.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Wylands - said: "We have been packed today, which is great raising money for what is a wonderful cause.

"Macmillan does a fantastic job supporting people who have cancer - and indeed their families as well.

"We are pleased to do our small bit to help. Thank you to all our loyal customers who have come to our cafe at Wylands today."

