Wylands Farm Shop and Cafe holds World's Biggest Coffee Morning today for Macmillan Cancer Support

Wylands Farm Shop and Cafe in Powdermill Lane, Battle, has been staging a Coffee Morning today (Friday September 29) in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Wylands coffee morning

The charity stages its World's Biggest Coffee Morning on the last Friday of September each year.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Wylands - said: "We have been packed today, which is great raising money for what is a wonderful cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Macmillan does a fantastic job supporting people who have cancer - and indeed their families as well.