Yapton church receives £1,500 in funding for magazine from housebuilder

St Mary's Church Yapton Donation

Yapton’s St Mary’s Church has welcomed a £1,500 donation from local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes, to cover the annual cost of printing its community magazine.

The donation from Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, the developer responsible for Ryebank Gate development on Drove Lane, has covered the total printing costs for the monthly publication, which is distributed to residents across the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1180, St Mary’s Yapton is well-established in the local area and has been running its magazine for more than 80 years.

St Mary's Church Yapton Donation

The magazine provides over 50 pages of upcoming Church events and news as well as wider community updates and is supported by advertising revenue from local businesses.

The donation was made as part of the housebuilder’s Community Fund initiative, funded by the Barratt Foundation, which supports a local organisation each month, celebrating their efforts in the local area.

Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “Local newsletters and magazines are so important for communities to keep up to date on local events and news. We are incredibly pleased to have provided funding that will keep St Mary’s monthly magazine sustained over the next year. We know our residents at Ryebank Gate really appreciate the booklet which has helped to integrate them with the wider Yapton community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reverand Richard Hayes at St Mary’s Yapton Church, adds: “Our magazine is a key part of the Church’s work in Yapton, bringing together and amplifying the voices and stories of our local community. We thank Barratt David Wilson Homes for helping us secure funding for the next year and look forward to continuing to spread local news around the area.”

Currently available at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ Ryebank Gate development is a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £264,995 for a two-bedroom property.