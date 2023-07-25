Yapton Primary School sows the seeds of spring for Garden Wildlife Week

To celebrate this month’s National Garden Wildlife Week (5th-11th June), some of the students at Yapton C.of E. Primary School got hands-on with nature, creating a new mini meadow of wildflowers in their backyard with help from local housebuilder, David Wilson Homes. The housebuilder donated 30 build-your-own seed bomb kits to the school to aid the activity.

David Wilson Southern Counties, who is building its Ryebank Gate development on Drove Lane, also organised for its Design Manager, Roger White, to visit the school to deliver a talk on outdoor sustainability and the importance of nurturing local eco-systems. The children learnt about the role of wildflower meadows as well as bee boxes and hedgehog highways that the housebuilder has implemented at Ryebank Gate to encourage local wildlife populations to grow.

The session culminated in a donation of 30 build your own seed kits designed to be planted in the school’s green space, with each set containing the ingredients to make around 20-30 seed bombs using peat free clay, wool and a selection of 22 native wildflower seeds. Following the talk, the children participated in a seed-bomb-making activity and proceeded to scatter these around a designated area on their school field which is being developed as a wild area for flora and fauna. Once fully grown, the wildflowers will improve pollinating biodiversity in gardens by providing a food source for bees.

Ryebank Gate Garden Wildlife Week

Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at David Wilson Southern Counties, said: "With 97% of species-rich wildflower meadows having been lost nationally over the last 100 years, we recognise the importance of protecting and promoting local biodiversity, and are committed to giving back to the communities in which we build.

“Roger’s talk discussed why it is crucial for the next generation to be bold and encourage wildlife into their garden spaces. We hope it highlighted to the children that even through small steps like making a seed bomb, we can make a real difference in our supporting our local wildlife.”

Kim Huggett, Headteacher at Yapton C. of E. Primary School, comments: “Seed bombs are a great way to introduce gardening to our younger pupils and offer hands-on experience with nature. As a School we are passionate about the great outdoors, From ‘Friday’s in the forest’ to our Outdoor Classroom days in May and November. The pupils have certainly come away from Roger’s talk with a newfound interest in sustainable gardening, and we will continue developing their interest in wildlife conservation.”

The donation of seed bombs is part of David Wilson Southern Counties’ wider commitment to sustainability and responsible development. Ryebank Gate has been designed to host multiple eco-friendly features such as bird boxes, inclusion of native plants and hibernacula. The site also has electric vehicle charging points on selected plots, low energy lighting and water saving measures to compliment the wildlife initiatives taken.

