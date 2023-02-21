Yapton's historic waterways remembered at sculpture unveiling by housebuilder

Barratt David Wilson Homes has celebrated the most recent milestone at its Ryebank Gate development in Yapton, with the opening of a new canal lock inspired entrance feature on Friday February 10.

Ryebank Gate

The housebuilder was joined by a number of parish councillors, alongside representatives from the Yapton and Ford Local History Group and the Friends of the Old Ford to Hunston Canal, to officially unveil the feature.

The event provided an opportunity for visitors to find out more about the historic waterways that once inhabited the land in and around Yapton, whose memory will be preserved for years to come at Ryebank Gate. The development entrance feature’s design echoes that of the iconic double canal lock, and is inscribed with the years during which the canal was constructed.

The unveiling was attended by local councillor Amanda Worne and parish council chairman Stephen Haymes, alongside Allen Misselbrook from Yapton and Ford Local History Group and Richard Boulter from Friends of the Old Ford to Hunston Canal, who met with senior representatives from Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties to find out more about the plans for development at Ryebank Gate.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “This project represents our commitment to creating high-quality developments that celebrate the local communities that they inhabit. We were proud to celebrate the official opening of the entrance to Ryebank Gate with Councillors and local historians, and pay homage to Yapton’s waterfaring history as we build new homes for the future.”