Years of hard work pays off as Chichester Free School students open their GCSE results

Chichester Free School is celebrating after students tore open their GCSE results this morning (Thursday, August 24).

Year 11s at the school opened their results after years of hard work and celebrated their results alongside proud parents and teachers.

Executive principal, Mrs New, said: "I say it every year, but the resilience of our young people makes me utterly proud. The results today are testimony to the hard work of our year 11 cohort, and of course the relentless support from our wonderful CFS staff.

“The Class of 2023 have approached these rigorous examinations with good humour and determination, whilst also displaying such kindness towards each other as they navigated the pressures of the last few months and years. After an emotional leavers’ assembly and stunning Prom, today is the icing on the cake – a true celebration of their achievements.

"Congratulations to them all! But of course, today is just the beginning — I wish all of them every happiness as they move onto pastures new, with many of our pupils leaving us after eight years at CFS."

The school has said that provisional figures show that pupils have made ‘strong progress’

“We have also seen notable improvements in several subject areas from previous years, including in Modern Foreign Languages and Drama,” a spokesperson said.

Head of year 11 Mr Elliman said: “Today I have watched with pride and emotion as young people I have had the pleasure of being Head of Year to for four years have received results that all tell their own individual stories.

"Positive surprises, success over adversity, personal successes that go even deeper than the numbers on their results slips. For the vast majority their results today have allowed them to make their chosen next step in education and I could not be more delighted for them. I really will miss the Class of 2023!”

Particular successes include Daisy Paget who was awarded seven Grade 9s and two Grade 8s amongst her results and Erin Li is celebrating seven of the top grades.

Staff were also celebrating today pupils who have made exceptional progress since the start of Year 7, including Sienna Biscoe, Lucie Connolly, Talia Hall, Poppy Lyne, Ana Pogosian and Max Wright.

1 . UGC-Image-95800 Smiles all round for our wonderful pupils Photo: Submitted

2 . UGC-Image-95801 Very proud Photo: Submitted

3 . UGC-Image-95807 Sienna did so well Photo: Submitted