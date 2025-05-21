Young Artist Partnership members hone their skills in Chichester show

Artists from the Young Artist Partnership will be showing their skills at Everyone’s House, a special Chichester exhibition at Fernleigh, a new club, cafe, wine bar and wellness centre based in a regency townhouse.

Run by founding partners Louisa Higgs and Annabel Seal, YAP supports young artists on their career path, providing a commercial platform for their works, mentoring with existing artists and showing them how to commercialise their practice.

There will be a private view from 5-8pm on Friday, May 23. The exhibition will then run until June 8.

Louisa said: “Everyone’s House is an exhibition projecting joy and humour, together with nostalgic perspectives by contemporary artists through their wide-ranging use of paint.

“We are thrilled to introduce you to Felix Higham, Lucy Dixon, Paul Treasure, Sabrina Rowan-Hamilton, Ria Shah, Tori Pounds, Cat Tams, Poppy Fraser, Arthur Boothby, Sen Forman and more. We are happy to support Stone Pillow, a charity which aids thousands of people in West Sussex to restart their lives, with independence, dignity and confidence restored.

“Young Artist Partnership has been going for ten years plus now and what we do is that we find young artists and we also find more established artists to mentor them. And we try to fit them to art collectors. The hope is that the art collector will buy one piece of art from someone and then will continue to buy from them throughout their career.

“It has gone really well. We've been very lucky with our artists and very lucky with our collectors, and we have a very good following. The artists are fantastic. A lot of the artists that we have are relatively young and it is great to watch their work evolving from a raw state, perhaps at foundation level or perhaps even at A level. We see them hone their practices and how they evolve as artists with their techniques. Quite often their practice changes quite dramatically. Generally speaking, they are an extremely vibrant and energetic bunch of people to work with, and the diversity that we have is great and we are able to be extremely inclusive. We deal with quite a lot of more diverse artists. Some are outsider artists and some are people who have mental health issues. Quite a lot of them get a good deal of freedom and security and maybe even safety through their art. We try to mentor them. We try to commercialise their practice to give them a way of using their art and their skills and their talents to make a career.

“We probably have about 20 to 30 artists on our books and then we have lots of other people in the pipelines. When we have an exhibition, we probably have ten to 12 people. We have not exhibited for a while. We have been very busy with a couple of clients that wanted to build large art collections. We've been very busy not having exhibitions and trying to service these accounts so it's lovely to be exhibiting now.”