Young entrepreneurs pull out the stops at Haywards Heath primary school

Children at Twineham C of E primary school have pulled out all the stops this term to make their business ideas become a reality.

Homemade jam was just one of the many entrepreneurial ideas the children thought of

Children as young as four were offered a ‘seed fund’ to create their own businesses and the results have surprised everyone including the teachers.

Everything from drawing lessons to shooting galleries and freshly made pancakes have been on offer, with children setting their own prices, marketing their businesses and providing the service or product.

In the run up to the scheme, children were offered the chance to consult teachers about how to make their business ideas work and finalise their plans.

Lizzie Cotton, acting headteacher, said: “This initiative is run every year by the PTA but this year we have worked really closely together to create an enriched learning experience, with lots of opportunities for maths, persuasive writing and design. I’m blown away by the creative ideas and talent that the children have shown and love how the whole school community have come together.”