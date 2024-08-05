Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young man has died after a collision in East Sussex – and the police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said officers were called to a collision, involving a Yamaha MT motorcycle and a Dacia Sandero, in Hailsham.

Police said the incident took place on Ersham Road at around 4pm on Friday, August 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Sadly, a 20-year-old man from East Preston who was the rider of the Yamaha, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sussex Police said a 20-year-old man from East Preston was pronounced deceased at the scene of a collision in Hailsham. Photo: Steve Robards

"His next of kin has been informed. The driver of the Dacia, a 68-year-old man from Croydon, suffered minor injuries.

“Police are investigating the incident to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

"Witnesses or anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting Operation Market.”