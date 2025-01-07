Young people get involved in design of Heathfield Youth Hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people in Heathfleld are demonstrating their enthusiasm for the town's new Youth Hub by getting involved at every level of its design.

The hub is being delivered thanks to part of a £5m grant for youth services delivered by the Government through the auspices of East Sussex County Council.

Set to be open this summer, the Hub has already delivered three graffiti sessions so teens can create artwork together with local artist Tom Goulden. Their art now surrounds the hoardings at the building site, next to the town's Co-op on the High Street.

Young people showing skills in Graffiti

Local youngsters have already been involved in consultations about the facilities from discussions about what equipment they'd like to see as well as paint colours. Now in the New Year, they will be invited to take part in landscaping and carpentry workshops with environmental charity Groundwork.

The new facilities include a music room, multi-use sports hall ,sensory rooms, garden and a fitness suite. Sessions will include Funky Teens, (a referral-based SEND session;) Juniors for anyone from 10-13;Seniors for 13-plus and LGBTQ for those who identify in the community.

The young people are already excited about the new building. One youth club member, 15 said: "I'm really looking forward to the new sensory room; that's really important to me' while another 12-year-old said:" I can't wait to try out the new gaming room and the kitchen."

Council teams are looking for volunteers to help deliver some sessions and ask anyone who is interested in a career in youth work, has a skill they'd like to teach young people or would like to give back to the Heathfield community, to email: [email protected]

--Susan King Senior Reporter Sussex Express Mobile 07976 800 195