Young person slips from cliff edge in East Sussex: Air ambulance joins large emergency response
The emergency services were out in force after a young person reportedly fell from a cliff in East Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Aug 2023, 20:57 BST
Police officers, paramedics and fire & rescue crews were pictured in Offham Road in Lewes this evening (Monday, August 21).
An air ambulance also landed at the scene.
The authorities are yet to reveal details about the incident but, according to an eye-witness, a young person ‘slipped 20/30ft down a cliff’.
