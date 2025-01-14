Young Soloist Competition gets under way in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra’s 37th Young Soloist Competition in the Birley Centre, BN21 4EF, starts with the first round over the weekend of January 25 and 26.

Spokesman John Thornley said: “Among the stunningly good 30 competitors are two BBC Young Musician of the Year finalists. They are all from music colleges and schools around the UK and abroad and they will present a 15-minute performance of a contrasting programme of their own choice, judged by four adjudicators.

“An audience is welcome to come and go as they wish between competitors. There is no need to reserve seats. The final round, on Sunday, February 16 at 2pm (£15 entry on the door only, includes refreshments) will have four or five competitors who present a 20-minute performance of two contrasting concerto movements.

“The winner is awarded a prize of £1,000 and plays a concerto with the ESO. Last year’s winner was oboist Ewan Millar, pictured at his ESO concert with Eastbourne’s Mayor Candy Vaughan, ESO leader Lisa Wigmore and conductor Graham Jones.”

Details of the competition are on www.eso.org.uk. The competition was established in 1988 as a result of the 11th Duke of Devonshire’s financial generosity towards the orchestra.

“Since then, the competition has created an ever-growing interest throughout the country and abroad, with an increasingly high standard of entry. The competition is open to competitors aged 23 and under, and the winner has the opportunity to perform a concerto with the ESO at a concert later in the year. There are runner-up prizes, and the best performance given by a competitor under the age of 18 will win the Duke of Devonshire Award.”

Recent winners are 2024 – Ewan Millar oboe; 2023 – Aisha Palmer harp; 2022 – Jelena Horvat violin; 2020 – Juliet Wolff cello; 2019 – Lucilla Rose Mariotti violin; 2018 – Sirius Chau flute; 2017 – Coco Tomita violin; 2016 – Jamal Aliyev cello; 2015 – Gen Li piano; 2014 – Roberto Ruisi violin; 2013 – Michael Foyle violin; 2012 – Katy Smith (joint) violin; and 2012 – Naufal Mukumi (joint) piano.