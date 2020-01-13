Young Sussex farmers make a comeback with winning show rosettes

A newly reformed group of young farmers got off to a strong start at the South Eastern Annual Prime Stock Show at the South of England Showground, Ardingly.

Ringmer and Lewes Young Farmers won several rosettes at the event in November last year competing in the Livestock Handling and Livestock Judging classes.

Despite their youth, the budding farmers demonstrated how to show their animals and knowledge of breeding to the judges.

The young farmers had been practising alongside members Lucy and Daisy Wells at their home, South Brockwells Farm.

“We practised every night after school, but it was tricky with the dark evenings as our lambs can be pretty lively,” Lucy said.

Lucy, Daisy, and their fellow young farmer Louis Hughes all wished for a South Down ewe lamb for Christmas which they plan to train up ready for next year’s show.

Their mother, Chrissy Wells, said: “The children have such fun learning how to look after their animals and it is so good to see them caring for them, which they really enjoy.

“It is particularly difficult in a winter such as this one where everywhere is filthy, wet, and muddy”.

Nick Hughes, father of Louis Hughes, said the Young Farmers ‘really enjoyed’ their visit to the butchery during their time at South Brockwells Farm and they tried their hand at making venison burgers.

“It is good for the children to see how their food is made and where it comes from,” Nick said.

“Game is wild, natural meat and we hope this activity will encourage them to try some.”

Some of the young farmers will be helping at a free tasting day at South Brockwells Farm Shop on January 18 from 10am.

Young farmers, aged between 10-15-years-old meet on Friday evenings from 6.30-8pm to learn about all aspects of farming and rural life.

For more information, contact Mary Masters on 01273 517824.