Young Worthing table tennis players make great start to season
The tournament, which is the first step on the competition pathway, was held at the Triangle in Burgess Hill.
The format of the day sees the players split into groups and then the top 2 from each group go on to form more groups followed by a knockout round’s, While the bottom players do the same in a plate event.
The youngest Worthing player Ryan Fryers (9) made it to the Semis finals of the plate event coming away with a bronze medal.
Hoy Wen Leung, Samson Koo, Finley Dharmalingam and Herbie Gregory all made it thought to the main event second stage, where Finn, Hoy Wen and Samson, all had to play off in the second group.
On this occasion Finn lost out finishing in the 5th -8th places overall.
Samson and Hoy wen went through to the semifinals along with Herbie who made it through the other group.
The semis saw Herbie coming out as winner over Samson while Hoy Wen also won is semi to set up an al Worthing Final which How Wen came out winner in a 5-set marathon.
Worthing Table Tennis Club is open to players of all levels and new players always welcome for more info visit their website:
www.worthingttc.com or call Matt 07411018856