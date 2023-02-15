Young Yapton birdwatchers helped out by housebuilder

As research from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) reveals that 38 million birds have been lost from UK skies in the last 50 years, Yapton housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes is helping children at Potter’s House Pre-School to create a home for native birds in their playground.

Potter's House Pre School

The school is next door to the housebuilder’s Ryebank Gate development on Drove Lane, so the housebuilder donated a bird table and food to the pre-school to celebrate the RSPB's Big Schools’ Birdwatch.

Taking place between January 6 and February 20 2023, the Big Schools' Birdwatch is a simple survey that schools can complete to contribute to the world's largest wildlife survey. The campaign helps monitor the density and diversity of bird populations. Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties has provided an RSPB-approved bird table made from sustainably sourced FSC-certified wood, which will help to attract native species to Potter’s House Pre-School, including blue tits, house sparrows, robins, wrens and wagtails.

Ms Sally-Ann Potter, owner of Potter’s House Pre-School, said: “We are passionate about teaching pupils from a young age the importance of preserving wildlife, so we were excited to have our very own bird table within the nursery grounds. The table from Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties will enhance the children’s interaction with our local wildlife, which we will be able to document and pass on through the Big Schools’ Birdwatch. We have placed the table in a sheltered location to encourage as many birds to eat at the table as possible, and look forward to keeping track of these with our pupils.”

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “As a sustainable housebuilder and longstanding corporate partner of the RSPB, our goal is to create a safe home for nature and humans alike at our developments and surrounding areas. Educating the next generation is a vital part of our work, so we are pleased to have been able to partner with our neighbour Potter’s House Pre-School and provide this bird table for the children. We hope this donation will encourage the children to take similar small steps to help protect our local birds by welcoming wildlife onto their grounds.”