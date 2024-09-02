Your chance to own a piece of local history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Big Hoot public art trail will draw to a close with a glittering auction at Chichester Cathedral on September 19.

From July 13 to September 1, brightly coloured owl sculptures nested around Chichester and Arundel as part of West Sussex’s first large-scale art trail, The Big Hoot. Each one is uniquely designed and decorated by an artist, and each has its own story.

Now it’s your chance to own a part of local history by bidding on these beautiful sculptures at a glittering auction at Chichester Cathedral on September 19.

A Sky to Remember by Lottie Hickford.

By buying an owl, not only will you be owning a completely unique piece of art, but you’ll also be doing something wonderful for children’s hospice care – all proceeds will go to Chestnut Tree House.

At Chestnut Tree House kids can be astronauts for the day in the multi-sensory room, discover creepy crawlies on a woodland walk, or form their very own pop group in the music room. It is a place where parents can just be parents, and not carers, and where siblings can talk to people who understand.

Our auctioneer is Jonathan Pratt, whose many television appearances include Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip and Flog It!

Now Managing Director at Dawsons, he is a lifelong lover of art and began to consider a career in antiques when he watched the first series of Lovejoy in 1986.

Aurora by Lucy Loves Design.

Jonathan, who lives in Hampshire, is looking forward to putting his skills to good use for a worthy local charity: “Chestnut Tree House is a wonderful place,” says Jonathan. “What they do for children and families is just fantastic, and I’m delighted to be able to support them.”

The auction will take place online and in-person at Chichester Cathedral on September 19 at 7pm. If you’d like to attend, please contact [email protected] to book your place. Bidding starts at £3,000.

To find out more about The Big Hoot, go to www.thebighoot.co.uk or join the conversation on socials #ChestnutOwls

For more on Chestnut Tree House, visit www.chestnut.org.uk