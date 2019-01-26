Cars should not be allowed to park on pavements blocking the way for pedestrians

Everyone should be able to walk on pavements without worrying about vehicles blocking their way.

Cars parked on pavements force people into the road, which is particularly dangerous for many, including blind and partially sighted people, parents with pushchairs and young children, wheelchair users and others who use mobility aids.

Pavement surfaces are not designed to carry the weight of vehicles, and the added maintenance cost of repairing cracked and damaged paving adds an unnecessary financial burden to our already cash-strapped council.

Michael Akehurst

Badgers close,

Newhaven