Paul Boswell

Mayor of Newhaven

I am dismayed by the decision by ESCC to grant planning permission to Brett Aggregates.

The voices of the people of Newhaven have once again been ignored and the county council have, yet again, ridden roughshod over the will of the people.

Yes, these things have to go somewhere, yes, Newhaven is an industrial town with a working port, but isn’t the ethos supposed to be Clean, Green and Marine?

This plant doesn’t fall into any of those categories.

Call me a NIMBY, but come on county, put it in someone else’s back yard for a change!