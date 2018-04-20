Council needs ‘to re-think’ road strategy

Councils need to re-think their strategy regarding damage to our roads.

Millions are wasted repairing them each year – it is not the answer to a long term problem. We need to take a leaf from Europe’s roads. In Austria there are no potholes. They maintain their roads every five years with a good depth of tarmac. We spend and repair pot holes every year. Prevention is better than cure, the roads are never the same again. Everyone who contributes council tax for the roads should not be relying solely on Goverment grants. It is an expense every year. If Europe can look after its roads so can we.

With the volume of today’s traffic it will get worse before it gets better. We should be planning ahead for the future.

Doris Myles

Brands Close

South Heighton