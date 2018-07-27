Demise of 100-year-old oak through sheer vandalism

Nobody likes to see mature trees cut down to make way for building if it can be avoided, particularly if its a healthy 100-year-old oak which has grown undisturbed in Hailsham’s Burfield Valley.

But now it is set to be cut down as it will interfere with a block of flats that if approved by Wealden Council will be totally out of keeping with the surroundings.

I feel that this is nothing short of vandalism.

No doubt it will bring Persimmons directors another few thousand pounds.

Michael Bourne,

Riggers Way,

Hailsham