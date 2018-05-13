Last week`s Sussex Express made grim reading for anyone concerned about education in our area.

The County Music Service is earmarked for closure and teachers are having to strike just to get paid the rate for the job.

Set this against a background of a couple of local primary schools already having been axed, and you have an impression of an Education Department in meltdown.

Whilst I appreciate that the government is starving councils of funding, I cannot help wondering how bad things have to get before East Sussex County Council breaks into its £145 million of usable reserves.

Bill Ball

Hayward Road, Lewes