One of the joys of moving to Lewes 15 years ago after living in Brighton was the lack of dog mess on the streets.

But, in the past few years this has crept up to revolting levels. This coupled with the dominance of dogs in so many eating establishments makes me feel restrictions should be brought in. Surely there can be bye laws to restrict these developments. The phrase ‘responsible owners’ is usually trotted out, I fear these are a minority.

Trevor Hopper

Valence Road

Lewes