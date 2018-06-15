Empty shops blight our town

What to do about Lewes High Street?

Our lovely town is being blighted by the sight of empty, boarded up shops – five, I believe, in the last three months.

Only the chains remain: for the moment they can carry the cost of increased business rates and can integrate with their online businesses.

We are kidding ourselves if we think it won’t get worse for us – these trends will not reverse.

To make our streets look lively and well looked after again, can we not turn the erstwhile shops into private houses?

Planning permission would be required, of course, but a High Street with well-kept historic houses to look at would be so much better than what is happening now.

We would look prosperous and inviting again.

Kate Craig

Priory Crescent

Lewes