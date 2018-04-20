Give us the feeling of safety

Re: House builders funding contributions

Mrs Bourne appears incompetent as she claims lack of funding for a range of police needs but lacks the ability to seek funds that are due to the force which could provide the services that have disappeared over the past few years particularly traffic speeding controls.

I would wish also to comment on employing PCSOs. A complete waste of money as they have as much power as a 15-year-old scout. The force needs the ability of real policing in the present climate of serious crimes, robberies, speeding, and associated crimes, unsocial behaviour and to give our aging population some feeling of well-being and safety.

R J Price.

Cade Street

Heathfield