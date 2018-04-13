It was lovely to see many at the ‘Tableaux Vivant’ - Glimpses of Easter last week.

If you missed it, try visiting the Depot Cinema Facebook page and click ‘photos’ or ‘videos’. The Tableaux start approx 3 minutes into the video. (https://www.facebook.com/DepotCinema/videos/374017849760651/)It was also extremely rewarding to see so many people whom we did not know and to hear their responses and questions about the Easter Story. There has already been over 1,000 views so interest is out there!

Eleanor Austin

Glebe CLose, Lewes