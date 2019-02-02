Halting the 49 sites project was a huge relief to residents

The letter from Josh Argihoros last week brought back the most unpleasant memories.

I recall hearing Mr Argihoros speak about his 49 sites plan.

He came across as having no regard for the views of local people.

My neighbours and I felt exactly the same way when the council stopped his project, absolute relief.

I know from personal experience that our young people are struggling to find homes they can afford, but the way to build them is by gaining the trust and support of communities, not upsetting everyone.

The 49 sites plan was all smoke and mirrors.

They hoped no doubt that residents wouldn’t ask the questions that needed asking.

Well Mr Argihoros, we did ask the questions, didn’t we, and your plan for our humble but lovely town was defeated.

John Beach

Balcombe Road

Peacehaven