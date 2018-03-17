I would like to correct this

I refer to Donald Macarthur’s letter of March 2 in which he claims that the EU is not democratic and made the point that three out of four EU institutions are not elected.

I would like to correct any misunderstanding he has. If we compare the European situation with the British equivalents we see parallels and certain differences.

The British cabinet is not elected and neither is the EU Council of Ministers.

Our civil service is not elected and neither is the European Commission.

The British Supreme Court is not elected and neither is the European Court of Justice. Our Parliament is elected as is the European Parliament which has some 20 UKIP MEPs. Finally Britain have an un-elected House of Lords and an un-elected monarchy. There is no European monarch or the equivalent to the House of Lords.

I hope that helps to address the points raised by Mr Macarthur and he is now better informed.

Professor Keith Popple

The Barn House

Firle Road, Seaford