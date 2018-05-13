Ref to the goverment telling us to build more houses.

It is the well off people who benefit the most not the everyday person who cannot get on the ladder with developers who only want to sell their houses for profit and council planners who pass the plans. Consultation with the public is only discussed after they have bought the land.With more and more houses being built it will bring in more and more cars on our narrow roads. The roads gridlock at peak times from Seaford. We need to preserve the Sussex area as well as for wildlife, look at the next generation, it will be impossible for young people to buy their first home. It is sad that the shops are now going into decline and will not benefit. Why keep building more houses when shops are closing down?

D MYLES

Brands Close

South-Heighton