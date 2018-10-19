Re: Interview of PCC Katy Bourne (See page 2)

Having read the article above online I once again find myself at odds with the Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne.

In the article she is quoted as saying that the 2010 numbers of police officers were ‘unsustainable’ and to achieve those sorts of numbers again would be ‘unrealistic’.

Let me make things clear. The numbers of 2010 were sustainable because there was a budget for them.

The simple fact is that this Government, then a coalition, decided to slash police funding as well as other public sector budgets.

As with anything, it is for the public to decide, NOT PCC Katy Bourne or indeed the Government.

If the public are prepared to pay for their public sector services then that is what should happen.

The PCC is deluded frankly if she thinks that Sussex Police can continue to cope with the numbers of police officers that they have currently even with her extra 200. Has she learnt nothing from the recent media coverage regarding policing in Sussex?

Clearly not. So let me paint a clear picture for her.

An increase in demand requires additional investment NOT a reduction.

The alternative is that the police openly inform the public of Sussex that they will not be dealing with certain incidents or types of reported crime. It is the current situation that is ‘unsustainable’!

Let’s have a Royal Commission on policing and allow the public to decide the type of police service that they want!

Kevin Moore

Kingsmead Way, Seaford