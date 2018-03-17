It’s not true you vote again

It is so not true that the EU makes you vote again and again “until you get it right” (Donald Macarthur March 2).

Norway confirmed its leave vote in a second referendum. Ireland and then Denmark changed their minds – after receiving guarantees addressing key issues such as neutrality and abortion in the case of Ireland, Denmark got four opt outs. So they voted a second time on a different deal. Referenda have been ‘lost by the EU’ and no second referendum forced on the people. Denmark and Sweden voted against joining the Euro – no second referendum has been forced.

Steve Floor

Newhaven