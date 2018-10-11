It surely is time for change?

I wonder if Lewes District Council residents are aware that in February this year, despite strong opposition, the District Council cut its number of meetings each year from five to four.

This means that until the Council meets in November, there has been no meeting of the District Council since July. Further, BBC News for the South-East reported on Monday night that Eastbourne Borough Council and Lewes District Council are considering merging with another authority to form a Unitary Authority.

The two have already merged some services and despite promises of improvement, none (particularly the phone service) is showing the promised delivery. Residents are complaining that refuse bins ordered and paid for have not been delivered.

It is the opinion of some that the Cabinet system presently in vogue should be scrapped with more of the 41 elected members being involved in decision making.

It surely is time for a change?

Stephen Catlin,

Leader, Independent Group,

Lewes District Council,