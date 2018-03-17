I have concerns about remarks made by Cllr Latham on the subject of Brexit.

“The people of this country voted in full knowledge that leaving the EU means leaving the EU’s single market and the customs union” wrote Cllr Dr Alan Latham (March 2).

We were told: “There is a free trade zone stretching all the way from Iceland to the Russian border. We will still be part of it after we Vote Leave.” Official Leave Campaign.

Daniel Hannan, a Tory MEP and one of the faces of Vote Leave, declared: “Absolutely nobody is talking about threatening our place in the single market.” Boris Johnson, now foreign secretary, declared in the aftermath of the vote that Britain would retain access to the single market.

Let’s stick to the facts.

Marion Hutt

Jevington Drive, Seaford